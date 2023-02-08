Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA) The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made the decision to share the video to call on the public to come forward with info that could lead to... 18 February 2023 4:12 PM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of. 18 February 2023 11:51 AM
View all Local
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. 17 February 2023 4:27 PM
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work. 17 February 2023 3:06 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti... 17 February 2023 5:27 AM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City. 18 February 2023 7:27 AM
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered. 17 February 2023 4:41 PM
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision? It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind? 17 February 2023 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
View all Sport
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 18 February 2023 10:28 AM
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance. 17 February 2023 2:20 PM
TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content? According to reports, TikTok may introduce a paywall that charges users around R18 to watch their favourite creator's content. 17 February 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!' Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping. 17 February 2023 1:09 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation

8 February 2023 8:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Credit card fraud
Bruce Whitfield
Card fraud
Identity theft
Bank Zero
Michael Jordaan

'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - Bank Zero chair Michael Jordaan.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Jordaan, co-founder and chairperson of Bank Zero.

- 15 months since it launched, Bank Zero says it has not had a single incident of card fraud.

- Chairperson Michael Jordaan explains how the app-driven bank has achieved this feat in a crime-ridden country.

Image: Bank Zero on Facebook @BankZer0
Image: Bank Zero on Facebook @BankZer0

Credit card fraud is a scourge for consumers around the world.

Card fraud in South Africa increased by 17% in 2021 to R1.2 billion, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).

While the global banks have come to accept a certain percentage of transactions as fraudulent, South Africa's Bank Zero "has innovated the fraud away".

That's the word from Michael Jordaan, chairperson of the app-driven bank.

RELATED: Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

In the startup's 15 months of operation, Bank Zero says it's had zero card fraud.

No Bank Zero customer has ever been impacted by card fraud, due to unique-in-the-world solutions.

Bank Zero statement

Bank Zero has a registered patent, which prevents card skimming. And secondly, we have designed our banking platform such that it blocks all attempts at online card fraud.

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

Jordaan says globally the incidence of card fraud is somewhere between 0.15 and 0.3%.

"It's just one of those figures that banks, and customers, kind of accept for the ease of using cards."

When you set out to build a new bank, you can challenge these things he says.

We are in fact incredibly chuffed that our customers have not suffered any losses from swiping their cards.

Michael Jordaan, Co-founder - Bank Zero

How they've achieved this is not a secret, in the sense that Bank Zero has actually filed a patent which shows how the card works.

Jordaan explains how it works.

Every card out there probably has three numbers - the one printed on the card, the one that's on the magnetic strip and one that's on the chip itself.

Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero

We just use those numbers differently for the different types of application, but most importantly we require our customers to approve online transactions on their phones, because all our customers obviously have a smartphone and an app.

Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero

It's as simple as that, that they need to separately authorise their transactions... and because of that there's been no online fraud.

Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero

To get a rate of 0%, particularly in a country riddled with crime, is a big achievement Jordaan notes.

"We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem."

I suppose what we're saying by making this announcement... is kind of putting the challenge out there - put us to the test! We're a small bank but we're a very technologically advanced bank.

Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Jordaan




8 February 2023 8:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Credit card fraud
Bruce Whitfield
Card fraud
Identity theft
Bank Zero
Michael Jordaan

More from Business

Air India. © rjf88/123rf.com

Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom

17 February 2023 10:32 AM

In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April

17 February 2023 5:55 AM

The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

17 February 2023 5:27 AM

The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ aoo3771/123rf.com

EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?

16 February 2023 10:07 PM

The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!

16 February 2023 5:52 PM

Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers

16 February 2023 9:26 AM

Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popcru members march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 20 September 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Public service unions differ on fight over wages

16 February 2023 7:23 AM

Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?

16 February 2023 6:22 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

18 February 2023 7:27 AM

Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why

17 February 2023 4:41 PM

John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition

17 February 2023 3:06 PM

Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?

17 February 2023 2:19 PM

It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows

17 February 2023 1:47 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olgasab/123rf.com

‘Make love not war’, childhood sweethearts share their love secrets

17 February 2023 1:30 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Lynne and John Coates about being childhood sweethearts, meeting at 14 and 15 y/o and 51 years of marriage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date

17 February 2023 1:29 PM

Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist

17 February 2023 8:09 AM

The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: If a parent feels resentment towards a child, the child can feel the same feelings towards their parent, and this can affect their development. Picture: Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation?

17 February 2023 7:29 AM

Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith

17 February 2023 6:08 AM

South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

"Kittie", the cat rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after being tossed over a rooftop

2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA)

18 February 2023 4:12 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made the decision to share the video to call on the public to come forward with info that could lead to an arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from EWN video of rescue team members from Gift of the Givers and the Saps K9 Unit returning to SA after their 10-day Türkiye relief mission.

Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye

18 February 2023 1:07 PM

Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone

18 February 2023 11:51 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reading aloud to a child is one of the most important things a parent and caregiver can do with children. Picture: @nalibaliSA/Twitter.

The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’

18 February 2023 10:27 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Education economist at Stellenbosch University and the secretary of the National Reading Panel, Dr Nic Spaull, about the country's literacy challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Housing project attacks: City offers R100k reward for info on murder of official

18 February 2023 8:18 AM

A City official was shot dead at the Delft Symphony Way housing project on Thursday, following shooting and petrol bomb attacks the previous week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why

17 February 2023 4:41 PM

John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis

17 February 2023 4:27 PM

Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: HSUS

How Cory the pangolin was saved from traffickers - and now she's given birth!

17 February 2023 3:19 PM

If you didn’t know, 18 February is World Pangolin Day and we've got a hearty story to share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition

17 February 2023 3:06 PM

Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cover of the book Samurai Sword Murder Photo: Nicole Engelbrecht/Facebook

'Samurai Sword Murder': why Morné Harmse killed his school mates

17 February 2023 1:43 PM

Nearly 15 years ago, 18-year-old Morné Harmse walked into his school premises, armed with Samurai sword, and decided to kill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Housing project attacks: City offers R100k reward for info on murder of official

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle Entertainment

NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom to implement Stage 6 load shedding on Saturday night

18 February 2023 5:05 PM

Coffee Bay residents trapped as heavy rains wash away access roads

18 February 2023 4:27 PM

Joburg EMS recovers body of woman swept away by floods

18 February 2023 3:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA