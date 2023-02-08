Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Jordaan, co-founder and chairperson of Bank Zero.
- 15 months since it launched, Bank Zero says it has not had a single incident of card fraud.
- Chairperson Michael Jordaan explains how the app-driven bank has achieved this feat in a crime-ridden country.
Credit card fraud is a scourge for consumers around the world.
Card fraud in South Africa increased by 17% in 2021 to R1.2 billion, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).
While the global banks have come to accept a certain percentage of transactions as fraudulent, South Africa's Bank Zero "has innovated the fraud away".
That's the word from Michael Jordaan, chairperson of the app-driven bank.
RELATED: Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
In the startup's 15 months of operation, Bank Zero says it's had zero card fraud.
No Bank Zero customer has ever been impacted by card fraud, due to unique-in-the-world solutions.Bank Zero statement
Bank Zero has a registered patent, which prevents card skimming. And secondly, we have designed our banking platform such that it blocks all attempts at online card fraud.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
Jordaan says globally the incidence of card fraud is somewhere between 0.15 and 0.3%.
"It's just one of those figures that banks, and customers, kind of accept for the ease of using cards."
When you set out to build a new bank, you can challenge these things he says.
We are in fact incredibly chuffed that our customers have not suffered any losses from swiping their cards.Michael Jordaan, Co-founder - Bank Zero
How they've achieved this is not a secret, in the sense that Bank Zero has actually filed a patent which shows how the card works.
Jordaan explains how it works.
Every card out there probably has three numbers - the one printed on the card, the one that's on the magnetic strip and one that's on the chip itself.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
We just use those numbers differently for the different types of application, but most importantly we require our customers to approve online transactions on their phones, because all our customers obviously have a smartphone and an app.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
It's as simple as that, that they need to separately authorise their transactions... and because of that there's been no online fraud.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
To get a rate of 0%, particularly in a country riddled with crime, is a big achievement Jordaan notes.
"We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem."
I suppose what we're saying by making this announcement... is kind of putting the challenge out there - put us to the test! We're a small bank but we're a very technologically advanced bank.Michael Jordaan, Chair - Bank Zero
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Jordaan
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45529268_hand-of-woman-paying-with-contactless-credit-card-with-nfc-technology-credit-card-reader-payment-ter.html
More from Business
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom
In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.Read More
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April
The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.Read More
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal
The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.Read More
EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?
The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.Read More
Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.Read More
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why
John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?
It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?Read More
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
‘Make love not war’, childhood sweethearts share their love secrets
Pippa Hudson chats to Lynne and John Coates about being childhood sweethearts, meeting at 14 and 15 y/o and 51 years of marriage.Read More
[LISTEN] 'White formal shoes', red flags to look for before saying yes to a date
Carla B chats to Clarence Ford about some 'light-hearted' red flags to look for before starting a relationship or going on a date.Read More
H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
The retailer announced that it would expand online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.Read More
Parental gaslighting: Are YOU unknowingly grooming your child for manipulation?
Typically, people associate gaslighting with intimate relationships, but it can occur in a child-parent relationship as well.Read More
More from Local
2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA)
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made the decision to share the video to call on the public to come forward with info that could lead to an arrest.Read More
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye
Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.Read More
A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of.Read More
The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Education economist at Stellenbosch University and the secretary of the National Reading Panel, Dr Nic Spaull, about the country's literacy challenges.Read More
Housing project attacks: City offers R100k reward for info on murder of official
A City official was shot dead at the Delft Symphony Way housing project on Thursday, following shooting and petrol bomb attacks the previous week.Read More
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why
John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered.Read More
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis
Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.Read More
How Cory the pangolin was saved from traffickers - and now she's given birth!
If you didn’t know, 18 February is World Pangolin Day and we've got a hearty story to share.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More