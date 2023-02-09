Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa

9 February 2023
by Mandy Wiener
Cyril Ramaphosa
Sona 2023

At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.

OPINION

"Is Cyril Ramaphosa going to be more decisive in his second term?"

"Will he get more done?"

If I had a Tottenham Hotspur shirt for every time I was asked these questions, I would be a wealthy South African.

Many believe that the president, unshackled from the radical economic transformation faction of the African National Congress (ANC) and with a new national executive committee and top seven behind him, would be the action man the country required and expected.

When Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC president at Nasrec in December last year, this theory gathered some momentum. After all, he had five people in the top seven positions in his corner. He also had, according to some analysts, around 70% of the NEC in his corner.

This support would have meant he would be less hamstrung to implement resolutions and policies that he had not been able to do in his first term as ANC president. It was thought it would embolden him and make him more confident and resolute. But this evidently is just not the nature of the man.

Again this week, Ramaphosa has a unique opportunity to demonstrate to the country that he is a leader with resolve and who has the fortitude to act.

With speculation ramped up that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent and that Paul Mashatile will take over as deputy president of the republic, Ramaphosa has chosen to focus on State of the Nation rather than resolve this limbo.

Providing clarity on this speculation would have allowed the country to concentrate on the content of his speech rather than the shifting context around him.

The Centre for Development and Enterprise’s executive director Ann Bernstein describes the president as being "stuck" as she questioned Ramaphosa’s ability to lead the country out of crisis.

“An honest diagnosis needs to dig deeper than the President wants to go and include his five years as president. We need to look at bad ideas translated into bad policies, a failed strategy, its terrible consequences, no credible theory of how to change SA and therefore no priorities. The result? A country in decline driven by crises that are never resolved, but to which the same ‘solutions’ are endlessly applied,” she said.

The president’s failure to choose real priorities is amongst the plurality of causes of South Africa’s decline.

“The Ramaphosa presidency has been characterised by an inability to choose real priorities. He wants growth but he also wants many other things that undermine this claimed priority. There is no set of guiding ideas about how to change SA. What is the theory of social change underpinning this presidency? There is none,” said Bernstein.

Ultimately, she argues, we have a government without credibility.

In his so-called "true" State of the Nation speech, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen was also critical of Ramaphosa’s cautious nature, which he argues shows him to be “weak and ineffective”.

"He has now said the deputy president must stay on, and the ANC is saying Mashatile must come in. This is a president who cannot be decisive; he cannot make the judgement calls that are needed to show the decisive action that is needed,” Steenhuisen said earlier this week.

"He is always too cautious in trying to balance all these things and ends up being weak and ineffective, and we see that playing out clearly with [the matter of] the deputy president. We have also wasted money on a lekgotla with people who may not even be in their posts after [the] reshuffle," he added.

A classic case of Ramaphosa being slow to act is the ongoing failure to appoint the board at the SABC. It has been nearly four months since the public broadcaster had a board in place.

In mid-January, the presidency conceded that there were “slight administrative and logistical” delays in the finalisation of the SABC board, but said that the process was almost complete.

“I cannot give the exact timeline, save to say an announcement is imminent and the process is being finalised,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was quoted as saying. “We regard the inconvenience to the public broadcaster and that there is a great deal of urgency to ensure we sustain the stability achieved around the broadcaster.”

Often the president and his office insist that there is an appreciation of urgency to get important things done. This simply does not translate into action and a demonstration of this urgency.

In his newsletter this week, Ramaphosa wrote that South Africans were demanding action and it was time for government to deliver.

“Government and all its entities must focus on those actions that will make a difference now, and that will lay a foundation for a sustained economic and social recovery. We must be resolute in the work that must be done to achieve a visible, meaningful and qualitative shift in our country's direction,” wrote the president.

In conclusion he said: South Africa is facing several crises, from electricity to unemployment to service provision. The country is also facing a crisis of confidence. Under these circumstances, we cannot do our business as we normally would. We need to do things differently. We need to prioritise. We need to focus. And we need to marshal our every resource and capability to resolve these crises.

Words are words, but what we really need is the action man we were hoping we would have as a leader.

If Ramaphosa and the ANC want to translate his second term into a second term as president of the country come the 2024 national elections, action over words will be essential.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa




