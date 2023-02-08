'Water restrictions may be necessary if rainfall is below average' - CT mayor





John Maytham speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.

Cape Town citizens have been urged to use water sparingly .

Cape Town has seen lower than average rainfall, which could lead to restrictions.

Cape Town citizens have been urged to use no more that 850 million litres of water per day, but the most recent water dashboard showed a billion litres being used per day.

According to Hill-Lewis, at this stage, the city will just miss being at water restriction level in the coming summer.

If there is any further lower than average rainfall then we will be in the restriction zone. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

He adds that while the city is still working on water projects, the best way to prevent water restrictions or water shortages is to manage usage.

Hill-Lewis says they are carefully monitoring the rainfall and if February has below average rainfall then it may be necessary to consider putting water restrictions in place.

