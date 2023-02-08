I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA) The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made the decision to share the video to call on the public to come forward with info that could lead to... 18 February 2023 4:12 PM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of. 18 February 2023 11:51 AM
View all Local
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. 17 February 2023 4:27 PM
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work. 17 February 2023 3:06 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti... 17 February 2023 5:27 AM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City. 18 February 2023 7:27 AM
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered. 17 February 2023 4:41 PM
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision? It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind? 17 February 2023 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
View all Sport
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 18 February 2023 10:28 AM
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance. 17 February 2023 2:20 PM
TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content? According to reports, TikTok may introduce a paywall that charges users around R18 to watch their favourite creator's content. 17 February 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!' Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping. 17 February 2023 1:09 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare

8 February 2023 5:54 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Thabang Monare

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.

Orlando Pirates midfielder, Thabang Monare speaks to sportscaster Robert Marawa below:

Monare says he is extremely happy at Pirates and wants to continue plying his trade with the Soweto giants for as long as he can.

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at the end of the campaign.

I have spoken to the club and it’s just a matter of time to discuss the details. To be clear, I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

He has only praise for the team and coaches.

Image: Nondwe Maqubela
Image: Nondwe Maqubela

I believe we have a top coach and a team that is growing from game to game. We are taking a different approach to how we play and we are trying to be more comfortable on the ball. We focus a lot on the results and forget to look at the improvements in performances. There is progress and there is growth in the squad.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

Monare has had contract issues with Pirates in the past though. Last year, he was initially released when he and the club failed to agree terms, but then back-tracked to work out a deal.

It was a breakdown of negotiations. The club didn’t say that they don’t need me, there was just a difference in terms of the contracts.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

Monare tells Marawa that news of the contract was leaked by someone.

It didn’t really make sense to me when it came out because we were still in negotiations. The club didn’t know what was going on either, but they told me they are still willing to have me and we came to the agreement that we have now.

Thabang Monare, Midfielder - Orlando Pirates

Watch the video interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare




8 February 2023 5:54 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Thabang Monare

More from Sport

Christian Atsu. Picture: Twitter/@ChristianAtsu20

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake

18 February 2023 2:02 PM

Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career

17 February 2023 6:39 PM

The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site

17 February 2023 4:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith

17 February 2023 6:08 AM

South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: @SAFA_net/Twitter

Banyana ready to perform in Turkish Cup as the country rebuilds after earthquake

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

At least 41 000 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has prompted Turkey, Jordan and Venezuela to pull out of the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nohamba & Buthelezi put friendship aside for crucial Sharks vs Lions URC clash

16 February 2023 6:10 PM

The Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park in a must-win match for both sides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby is bad for your health. © stefanholm/123rf.com

Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

16 February 2023 7:24 AM

New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

15 February 2023 5:40 PM

The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match

15 February 2023 5:31 PM

The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United

15 February 2023 9:41 AM

The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Housing project attacks: City offers R100k reward for info on murder of official

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle Entertainment

NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom to implement Stage 6 load shedding on Saturday night

18 February 2023 5:05 PM

Coffee Bay residents trapped as heavy rains wash away access roads

18 February 2023 4:27 PM

Joburg EMS recovers body of woman swept away by floods

18 February 2023 3:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA