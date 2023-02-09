Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole





John Maytham speaks with Ross Learmonth, lead singer of Prime Circle

Award-winning rock band Prime Circle has been together for 21 years

The band headlines CONCERTS IN THE PARK on 12 February at De Waal Park

Learmonth expects a huge turnout and a mix of age groups.

It’s a mixed bag, a jumble of ages, and everyone just coming out… It’s also just a vibe and feel; it’s going to be a great day out. Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle

Learmonth says it's a challenge to decide which songs to perform. The band has been together for 21 years and has produced eight albums.

It’s always tricky. There are eight albums now and there’s a lot of music to sieve through but you always try and play the best of yourselves and what the crowd is trying to hear. Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle

We’ve not taken no for an answer, and we’ve not been afraid to sleep on the street, drink water and eat bread. Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle

Allowing each other to be ourselves is a big thing. We all are working on different projects as well at the moment. Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle

