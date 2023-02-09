Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole
John Maytham speaks with Ross Learmonth, lead singer of Prime Circle
-
Award-winning rock band Prime Circle has been together for 21 years
-
The band headlines CONCERTS IN THE PARK on 12 February at De Waal Park
Learmonth expects a huge turnout and a mix of age groups.
It’s a mixed bag, a jumble of ages, and everyone just coming out… It’s also just a vibe and feel; it’s going to be a great day out.Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle
Learmonth says it's a challenge to decide which songs to perform. The band has been together for 21 years and has produced eight albums.
It’s always tricky. There are eight albums now and there’s a lot of music to sieve through but you always try and play the best of yourselves and what the crowd is trying to hear.Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle
We’ve not taken no for an answer, and we’ve not been afraid to sleep on the street, drink water and eat bread.Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle
Allowing each other to be ourselves is a big thing. We all are working on different projects as well at the moment.Ross Learmonth, lead singer – Prime Circle
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : 947 website
More from Entertainment
British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!
Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese.Read More
Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023
Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.Read More
[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA
Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won Best Global Performance for 'Bayethe' at the 65th Grammy Awards.Read More
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins
The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys.Read More
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.Read More
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?
Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards?Read More
Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love'
Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.Read More
Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA
Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa.Read More
ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall
Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.Read More