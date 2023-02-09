SA still on thin ice - Batohi on efforts to avoiding Greylisting
PARLIAMENT - It’s touch and go for South Africa to avoid being greylisted, according to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
Batohi has told Parliament’s justice committee that the country does not meet all the requirements set by the global watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), just yet.
FATF was expected to meet in Paris next week to discuss whether the country would be added to the dreaded list.
It would signal to the world that South Africa is a high-risk country to do business with.
READ: Greylisting what does this mean for SA?
Batohi told MPs that SA had come a long way since 2019 in tightening its anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws.
Parliament passed two acts last year to meet the international anti-corruption standards imposed by FATF.
READ: Two anti-money laundering bills to prevent greylisting signed into law
But, Batohi said while South Africa's presentations were well received during January's FATF meeting in Morocco, it would still be tough to avoid greylisting.
"What we’ve been able to do as a country and as law enforcement is nothing short of remarkable, but there’s an indication that we will not tick all the boxes that FATF requires to be ticked."
Batohi said the country would have to remain hopeful that it will be given more time to meet all the FATF requirements.
"Greylisting South Africa would perhaps be counterproductive to what FATF is trying to achieve.
"At the end of the day it’s out of our hands, but should we indeed be greylisted then we will have to work with other agencies to ensure we get out of greylisting as soon as possible."
Batohi said the NPA was working with the Financial Intelligence Centre and the banking sector to root out professionals who are enabling money laundering.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA still on thin ice - Batohi on efforts to avoiding Greylisting
Source : Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
