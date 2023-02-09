Zackie Achmat: There's no state of the nation, only a 'state of destruction’





CAPE TOWN - Civil society group UniteBehind said that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be delivering a state of the nation address, but a state of destruction speech.

Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation on Thursday on government's plans for the next five years.

Addressing civil society groupings in Cape Town on Wednesday, UniteBehind member Zackie Achmat accused the government of destroying the country by failing to provide basic needs to citizens.

"We don't have a state of the nation, we have a state of destruction. The state is destroyed, it isn't capable, at this stage, of providing solutions to the struggle of working people and poor people."

Movement for Care's Axolile Notywala said that leadership bankruptcy put the country in crisis mode.

"We have politicians in those position of power, we also have criminals who've been given the same title who are in those positions of power whose priority is to think about now and every five years."

