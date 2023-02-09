Eskom unbundling was announced at SONA 2019: How far are we 3 years later?





Africa Melane interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have the weight of the entire country on his shoulders when he gives his 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening at the City Hall in Cape Town.

Eskom's problems have been a theme in every SONA address for the last decade, yet the country seems to be in an even worse predicament than ever before.

In his 2019 SONA, Ramaphosa announced that the power utility would be unbundled into three entities: generation, transmission, and distribution.

It's not that simple... you can't unbundle overnight. It's an entity of legislation... it's an act-based company. So it will take a while before it's achieved. Adil Nchabeleng, energy expert

The president's focus at that time should have been on mitigation against loadshedding to ensure we don't reach stage six. We're in stage six today and 2019 has long gone. Looking at what's been said then and now, you can see there are major gaps. I don't know how many SONA's over the last 30 years of our democracy has solved anything. Adil Nchabeleng, energy expert

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

The Koeberg station, where you have 1000MW, is down. Over 18 000MW of Eskom's coal supply sites are down and haven't been refurbished or fixed. That's the biggest problem. If you don't fix that fleet, you will not be able to fix loadshedding. Adil Nchabeleng, energy expert

South Africans have no choice but to become self-sustainable in the search for power, such as independent solar, generators, or battery storage in the business or home environment.

But the minute we talk about national supply, there's no way we can bring a national solution to the current crisis. Adil Nchabeleng, energy expert

