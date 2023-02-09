ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow





John Maytham speaks to South African cricketer, Delmari "Delmi" Tucker.

• The South African Women’s cricket team will be playing the opening match on Friday at Newlands Stadium.

• The team is ready to use its home advantage to knock out competition, Sri Lanka, says Tucker

FILE: The South African Proteas will battle it out against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Picture:@ProteasWomenCSA

Hosted on home soil, this year’s cricket tournament is marked with intense pressure.

Moreover, with the country being placed fifth in the Women's T20 rankings and fresh off a Tri Series win against West Indies and India, Tucker says the team is feeling the pressure

It’s definitely [in our] advantage, it’s more nerves on us because everybody expects us to do that, but I think we had done the prep now. Delmari "Delmi" Tucker, Proteas Team Member

Tucker, a 25-year-old Western Province cricketer made her debut in 2022 as a batting all-rounder.

She was part of South Africa’s emerging squad last year and now she is ready to represent her home country at the World Cup.

She expects her team to come out on top, nonetheless.

We back the girls to do it, I think we will be good. Delmari "Delmi" Tucker, Proteas Team Member

South Africa is in Group A with New Zealand (13 February), the defending champions Australia (18 February) and Bangladesh (21 February).

Listen to the full audio above for more.