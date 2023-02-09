Volodymyr Zelensky asks for fighter jets. UK says 'nothing is off the table'
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
It's not the visit one would expect, but Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky isn't an ordinary president is he?
Zelensky jetted into the UK for a surprise trip on Wednesday, appealing for fighter jets to help repel Russian invaders from his country.
The Russia-Ukraine war is now on its 350th day, with the UN warning of further escalation and bloodshed.
Addressing the British Parliament in Westminister Hall, Zelensky made an emotional appeal to the UK to supply fighter jets to assist Ukraine in the war.
Zelensky is on a charm offensive, although that could be slightly overstating it because you know how he speaks.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Zelensky had several engagements with MPs and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, before meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace.
He then jetted off to Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron and later to Brussels to put pressure on the EU and Nato.
It's all about fighter jets. He seems to be getting the battle tanks he wanted... but it's about fighter jets. You can wage war on the land, but who controls the skies? Ukraine certainly doesn't have that at the moment.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
