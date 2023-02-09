



Microsoft has a new plan to revive its long-time struggling Bing search engine.

With the introduction of Chat GPT-like tech, the multinational technology corporation hopes to kick off a new era for online search.

At its launch on 7 February, CEO Satya Nadella announced that the artificial intelligence (AI) will be incorporated into its Bing search engine and Edge internet browser.

ChatGPT, released in November, its AI-powered chatbot that uses data and computing technologies to generate human-like responses.

Nadella said this as the start of the "race" to bridge the gap to Google’s two-decade long dominance.

Who’s ready to meet the new Bing? pic.twitter.com/NXFbwyVPFw ' Bing (@bing) February 8, 2023

According to Statista, as of December 2022, Google holds an 84.08% majority share of the global search market in comparison to Bing’s almost 9%.

This article first appeared on 947 : Microsoft’s Bing just made search engines more interesting