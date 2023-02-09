Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
Latest Local
NDZ puts SA on ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights' The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ. 10 February 2023 7:18 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows The 50-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism linked to the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in Jan... 10 February 2023 6:48 AM
View all Local
Sona 2023: Rising cost of living prompts increase in social grants Roughly 7.8 million people rely on SRD grants, and around 60% of government’s budget is spent on 'the social wage' to 'combat pove... 9 February 2023 7:44 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address? On Thursday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa has the task of delivering the State of the Nation Address. 9 February 2023 4:00 PM
Parliament justifies R8 million budget for Sona 2023 Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the expenditure for 2023 Sona was stretched to cover aspects that were not previously... 9 February 2023 1:41 PM
View all Politics
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes' Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery. 9 February 2023 11:56 AM
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail. 9 February 2023 10:41 AM
View all Business
Valentine's Day: 5 exciting date ideas to help you ditch the dinner and a movie With Valentine's Day right around the corner it is the perfect time to start planning a date with someone special. 9 February 2023 3:40 PM
Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls . 9 February 2023 10:42 AM
Are CGI kisses going to be the future of movies? A recent Netflix romcom "You People" featured the climactic big kiss scene we’ve come to expect, but it seems it was all fake. 9 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition. 10 February 2023 5:07 AM
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February. 9 February 2023 8:46 AM
View all Sport
British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back! Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese. 9 February 2023 11:38 AM
Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole Capetonians can clear their schedules this weekend because Prime Circle will be at CONCERTS IN THE PARK. 9 February 2023 5:58 AM
Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023 Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.... 7 February 2023 6:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total... 10 February 2023 5:14 AM
Volodymyr Zelensky asks for fighter jets. UK says 'nothing is off the table' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the UK to appeal for fighter jets. 9 February 2023 9:52 AM
Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns Is God a 'They'? The Anglican Church is grappling with God's gender. 9 February 2023 9:08 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
View all Opinion
Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns

Is God a 'They'? The Anglican Church is grappling with God's gender.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Is God non-binary?

It's a controversial question that is sparking a massive debate in the Church of England.

The Anglican Church is rethinking how it refers to God after some clergy argued that gender-neutral pronouns should be used.

© thainoipho/123rf.com
© thainoipho/123rf.com

The church is debating whether to drop gendered language and stop referring to God as 'He'. Although Jesus reportedly told disciples he was 'our Father', still, church bishops are carrying a review. Albeit any change would have to go to the synods and other churches would have a say.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

For those who have a relationship with God 'the Father' and 'Mother Church', do you really want to drop this kind of emotive, nurturing relationship with God?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Celebrities like Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, and Janelle Monae call themselves 'they'. Maybe we'll just get used to it. Perhaps it's just part of the patriarchy and now we should throw that away. But it's good for debate, isn't it?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns




