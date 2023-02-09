Sona 2023: South Africans tell Ramaphosa to 'step up'
JOHANNESBURG: South Africans have demanded that President Ramaphosa be "bold", "step up", and "stick to what he says" when he delivers the state of the nation address on Thursday night.
The country's citizens want a clear strategy from the president to get the country on a path to prosperity.
READ: Sona 2023: GP residents plead with Ramaphosa to tackle lack of basic services
With load shedding at an all-time high, and cash-strapped consumers battling to survive amid a crippling cost of living, people are looking to Ramaphosa to deliver solutions.
"A solution for all this load shedding. We just need an answer for Eskom," said one Gauteng woman.
Another man said: "[He has to] stick to what he says because he doesn't fulfill what he says."
Not everyone is buying into the hype of the Sona.
"Nah, I don't care," said one man, while another said: "I definitely won't be watching".
"The only people who are morally obliged to watch this may be Tottenham Hotspurs."
READ: Zackie Achmat: There's no state of the nation, only a 'state of destruction"
The Gauteng residents said Ramaphosa, who is known for his caution, has to be bold when he faced the nation.
Meanwhile, people in the Mother City said the president should present workable plans on how government plans to improve the lot of South Africans.
"When they took over, all the people did vote them in power, now the people who vote them in power they’re suffering, ” said one Capetonian.
Another woman remarked: "He must help us, because now we don’t know what kind of country we live in now."
Gatesville community leader Fowzia Veerasamy said the country’s leaders must take more decisive action, coupled with a will to solve the country’s problems.
"I wouldn’t leave my country. I love it too bits, with all the difficulties going on. I was born and raised here. I've been travelling, I know what it is. This is my home, but it’s just our officials from the president down, must step up."
This article first appeared on EWN : Sona 2023: South Africans tell Ramaphosa to 'step up'
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1622931453943185409/photo/2
