Gcaleka: Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry has stained image of PP’s office





CAPE TOWN - Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said the impeachment inquiry of the suspended incumbent, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has caused significant reputational damage to the Office of the Public Protector.

As the office teeters on the brink of bankruptcy, Gcaleka told MPs that Mkhwebane's legal costs to defend herself at the Section 194 inquiry were draining the institution's budget.

She estimated that Mkhwebane's legal fees would exceed R15 million, with invoices up to September having already reached R9 million.

Gcaleka said the damning evidence that had been revealed at the inquiry had hurt the image of the office.

“The issue of the reputational damage is costing us a bit more because we need to increase on our stakeholder relations on the public participation, basically on the rebranding of the Public Protector South Africa.”

Justice committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said a meeting would be arranged with the Speaker and the Minister of Justice to discuss the impact of the Section 194 inquiry on the Public Protector’s office.

“We can’t allow the process to have uncertainties because I think it will have serious implications. The process has gone very far, it should be allowed to conclude.”

The Department of Justice said it would help to foot Mkhwebane’s inquiry bills, at least until the end of the financial year.

