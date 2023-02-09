British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NDZ puts SA on ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights' The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ. 10 February 2023 7:18 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows The 50-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism linked to the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in Jan... 10 February 2023 6:48 AM
View all Local
Sona 2023: Rising cost of living prompts increase in social grants Roughly 7.8 million people rely on SRD grants, and around 60% of government’s budget is spent on 'the social wage' to 'combat pove... 9 February 2023 7:44 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address? On Thursday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa has the task of delivering the State of the Nation Address. 9 February 2023 4:00 PM
Parliament justifies R8 million budget for Sona 2023 Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the expenditure for 2023 Sona was stretched to cover aspects that were not previously... 9 February 2023 1:41 PM
View all Politics
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes' Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery. 9 February 2023 11:56 AM
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail. 9 February 2023 10:41 AM
View all Business
Valentine's Day: 5 exciting date ideas to help you ditch the dinner and a movie With Valentine's Day right around the corner it is the perfect time to start planning a date with someone special. 9 February 2023 3:40 PM
Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls . 9 February 2023 10:42 AM
Are CGI kisses going to be the future of movies? A recent Netflix romcom "You People" featured the climactic big kiss scene we’ve come to expect, but it seems it was all fake. 9 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition. 10 February 2023 5:07 AM
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February. 9 February 2023 8:46 AM
View all Sport
British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back! Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese. 9 February 2023 11:38 AM
Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole Capetonians can clear their schedules this weekend because Prime Circle will be at CONCERTS IN THE PARK. 9 February 2023 5:58 AM
Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023 Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.... 7 February 2023 6:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total... 10 February 2023 5:14 AM
Volodymyr Zelensky asks for fighter jets. UK says 'nothing is off the table' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the UK to appeal for fighter jets. 9 February 2023 9:52 AM
Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns Is God a 'They'? The Anglican Church is grappling with God's gender. 9 February 2023 9:08 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!

9 February 2023 11:38 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
John Cleese
sitcom
John Maytha

Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese.

John Maytham speaks with comedian Alan Committee about the exciting return of the classic comedy series Fawlty Towers.

  • Camilla Cleese is an actress, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian

  • Hint: Basil Fawlty will be told he has a daughter he didn’t know about

The first series came out on 19 September 1975 and the second series in 1979.

It follows the lives of Torquay hotelier Basil Fawlty and his wife Sybil as they try to keep their business and marriage afloat.

The classic comedy series has fans far younger than its existence and loyal fans who remember the very first episode and still watch it today.

Camilla Cleese is the daughter of John Cleese and the late American actress and model Barbara Trentham. The UK-born American actress, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian has a few credits under her belt for US TV shows.

In 2011, she wrote her father's live show.

Committee argues that what made Fawlty Towers work is the specific time, place, and context, therefore, he has his reservations about how it will work in the modern context.

The 12 episodes created many decades ago are still brilliant pieces of comedy, but they are comedies of a time, place, and particular attitude.

Alan Committee, Comedian

The thrill of watching the show is in Basil Fawlty’s exaggerated sense of being, with Cleese being 83 now, he might not have the energy to portray Basil accordingly.

Committee says that Cleese has changed over the years and has become a diplomatically grumpy old man wailing against any change.

He is going to be a different person in the writing and performing of this piece... It will be different; it has to be different. And, therefore, if it is different why not do something new? Many people will expect one thing and I don’t think it’s possible to recreate it.

Alan Committee, Comedian

Committee adds that nostalgia carries the show, not the content.

The nostalgia carries you, the feeling of seeing the people again, but you can’t help but feel that it’s only likable because it’s nice to see the people again; it’s the same magic.

Alan Committee, Comedian

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!




9 February 2023 11:38 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
John Cleese
sitcom
John Maytha

More from Entertainment

Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole

9 February 2023 5:58 AM

Capetonians can clear their schedules this weekend because Prime Circle will be at CONCERTS IN THE PARK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comic Con Africa goers swarmed into the Kyalami Race Track convention centre in all manners of fancy dress. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023

7 February 2023 6:44 AM

Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for Grammy awards. Picture: Supplied

[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA

6 February 2023 7:00 AM

Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won Best Global Performance for 'Bayethe' at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_128023149_beyonce-knowles-at-the-world-premiere-of-the-lion-king-held-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-hollywood-usa-on.html?vti=m4wxuhcyuwepsebl42-1-11

Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins

6 February 2023 6:41 AM

The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman shooting the music video for Grammy nominated 'Bayethe'. Picture: @wouterkellerman/twitter

We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'

6 February 2023 5:34 AM

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Photo: @Beyoncé/Instagram

Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?

5 February 2023 10:39 AM

Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter

Music is My Life: 'Joseph Shabalala doccie is really about the power of love'

4 February 2023 3:02 PM

Zain Johnson talks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the award-winning documentary film celebrating the late Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Neon Dreams on the Kfm Top 40 with Carl Wastie

Love Child Baby Dolphin: Neon Dreams talk new album and their love for SA

4 February 2023 1:46 PM

Carl Wastie chats to Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris, who wrote and recorded their new album while touring in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall

4 February 2023 11:50 AM

Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mvelishchuk/123rf

[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic

3 February 2023 1:41 PM

'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?

Local Opinion

Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records

Sport

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

World

EWN Highlights

DA headed to court over state of disaster despite calling for it too

10 February 2023 9:03 AM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows

10 February 2023 8:48 AM

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

10 February 2023 7:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA