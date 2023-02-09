Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat
The question of whether the earth is flat has been debated throughout human history.
The shape of Earth explains seasons, changes in weather, how the sun sets, and many more natural phenomena.
So, is the Earth flat?
Well, answering this question has been the quest of David Weiss, an entrepreneur and so-called "Flat Earther".
Weiss embarked on a journey to find proof of the Earth’s curvature four years ago.
He fervently believes the earth is both flat and stationary, calling it a "level, horizontal, non-rotating plain".
The first thing I always say is to look up at the lights on your ceiling. Look at the shape and then describe your floor based on those shapes. The meaning of that is there's no relevance to the lights in the sky.David Weiss, flat earth believer
We're told by Disney and Nasa that these lights are giant balls of dirt and rock floating in space reflecting sunlight. When you actually take the time to look at how that would work, it doesn't work. We could not see planets in the sizes, distances, and brightness they tell. We could not see stars at the size they tell us. It makes absolutely no sense.David Weiss, flat earth believer
Weiss said the assumption that we live in a giant expanding universe has never been proven.
We come with the assumption that the lights in the sky are the physical spheres of matter. There's no proof of that. We assume their distance. Unless you know the distance or the size, you can't tell the other. They tell us the sun is 400 times bigger than the moon and 400 times further, which makes them look the same size. Or perhaps they are the same size.David Weiss, flat earth believer
Weiss said science has led us to the belief that the moon is a rock "falling around the earth" and the earth's gravity is holding on to the moon.
At the same time, the earth 93 millions miles away from a burning ball of gas that we call the sun, has enough gravity to hold onto the Earth, while the moon is falling around the Earth. But for some reason, when the moon comes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun's gravity doesn't give it a little pull and when the moon goes around the Earth towards the sun, the sun doesn't slow it down at all.David Weiss, flat earth believer
None of that makes any sense. That is a leap of faith... it's pseudo-science. It's written in textbooks as facts. And they build all their other observations around that.David Weiss, flat earth believer
Scroll up to listen to more of this conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123348629_a-3d-illustration-of-the-now-debunked-competing-conspiracy-theory-that-the-earth-is-flat-as-it-appea.html?vti=m6di8rk9rh1731nmas-1-22
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes
It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to.Read More
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa
At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded
Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality'
Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Valentine's Day: 5 exciting date ideas to help you ditch the dinner and a movie
With Valentine's Day right around the corner it is the perfect time to start planning a date with someone special.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls
An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls .Read More
Are CGI kisses going to be the future of movies?
A recent Netflix romcom "You People" featured the climactic big kiss scene we’ve come to expect, but it seems it was all fake.Read More
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?Read More
Bank Zero reports ZERO card fraud in 15 months of operation
'We're really chuffed that it's a small South African, plucky startup like Bank Zero that has been able to solve this problem' - Bank Zero chair Michael Jordaan.Read More
'Earthy and nutty': Local snail caviar, coming soon to a restaurant near you?
'Every snail can lay eggs, they're hermaphrodites.' Bruce Whitfield finds out about snail breeding and egg production from Goshen Snail Farm's Michael Beetge.Read More
'Diverse people come together': How San history became part of our coat of arms
Our coat of arms features the image of a small human figure, which came from San rock art.Read More
Prunes officially named 'dried plums'! But regardless here are 8 health benefits
Prunes, now officially named 'dried plums' will help you avoid osteoporosis, helps prevent bone loss, and are a tasty snack.Read More