Cape Town expects R560-million economic boost as The Ocean Race arrives
About R560 million is expected to gush through Cape Town’s economy during The Ocean Race, a three-week-long nautical racing event, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Lewis was speaking at the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday where he officially opened The Ocean Race Ocean Live Park free-to-enter race village.
He says the prestigious global event will not only showcase South Africa’s Maritime and Ocean sectors but will also bolster the city’s economy.
The first boats are expected to arrive in Cape Town on 12 February.
Cape Town, the most visited stop in the event’s history, will also be the first of three "haul-out" stops, where the boats will be lifted from the water for maintenance.
“That is hugely important for Cape Town’s tradition of boat building and all the associated crafts. R560-million rand is the contribution this three-week event brings to our local economy, with 3000 people involved and many thousands of people coming to visit the event at the V&A Waterfront,'' added the mayor.
Five IMOCA vessels, made up of the best sailors from around the world, will compete in a gruelling maritime marathon of 12 750 nautical miles over 34 days to Itajaí, Brazil.
The second leg of the race started on 25 January and saw the fleet racing across the equator, south to Cape Town.
Each team has four crew members on board (three male and one female sailor) plus an onboard reporter (OBR) who captures written audio and visual content from the boat.
The V&A Waterfront free-to-enter public village known as the Ocean Live Park is open until 26 February from 10:00am to 7:00pm daily.
This park gives locals the opportunity to get a close view of the ships and the crews that will spend six months aboard.
