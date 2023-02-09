Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
-
The exterminator filled eight garbage bags with acorns that were stashed in the walls.
-
Woodpeckers are known to have a strong instinct to hoard.
An exterminator named Nick Castro had been inspecting a home for mealworms, when he discovered tens of thousands of acorns inside the home's walls.
He reached behind the wall and the little oak nuts kept spilling out and eventually filled a total of eight garbage bags with 700 lbs. of acorns.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The acorns had been stored in the walls by acorn woodpeckers which, according to Friedman, have an extreme instinct to hoard.
Apparently the scientists who have been doing research on this say they have never seen such a strong instinct to need to do this.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The birds normally store their acorns inside small holes in dying tree stumps, but in urban areas, they have started finding other wooden surfaces to drill their beaks through.
On Castro’s company Facebook page, he posted that he had never come across something like this before.
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 07:00.
