World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?

Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat Why are dog owners taking their pets for strenuous hikes in sweltering summer temperatures? 12 February 2023 4:58 PM
Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Cape Winelands, Greater Overberg Affected areas include Du Toit's Kloof Pass and the Mitchell's Pass near Ceres. 12 February 2023 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response. 12 February 2023 1:16 PM
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success' Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psy... 12 February 2023 12:28 PM
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to y... 11 February 2023 11:31 AM
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA. 11 February 2023 9:26 AM
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen... 10 February 2023 6:13 PM
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 10 February 2023 2:55 PM
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
[REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good' Movie critic Gayle Edmunds gives "All Quiet on the Western Front" a thumbs up. 13 February 2023 7:58 AM
ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florid... 11 February 2023 5:02 AM
Russian women flock to Argentina to give birth "Birth tourism" from Russia to Argentina is booming as the war in Ukraine drags toward its second year. 13 February 2023 7:29 AM
Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 12 February 2023 8:22 AM
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?

13 February 2023 4:24 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
World Radio Day

World Radio Day is celebrated annually on 13 February. This year's theme is "Radio and Peace".

With rolling blackouts affecting how we consume news and information in South Africa, radio seems to be gaining momentum.

With televisions off and cellphone and Wi-Fi signals wreaking havoc during loadshedding, our radios have become our companions.

According to the latest BRC RAMS figures, radio listening has seen an upward trend, particularly in cars and at work.

Radio, therefore, remains a powerful medium in South Africa and globally.

On 13 February, the significance of radio will be celebrated on World Radio Day, under the theme "Radio and Peace".

world-radio-daypng

World Radio Day was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2011 and was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

Radio has always set the news agenda and shaped public opinion.

Radio conversations have the ability to create a narrative that can influence political decisions.

And in a divisive world, it can also be a vehicle for conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

As part of this year's theme, UNESCO has encouraged radio consumers to reflect on why their radio station’s independent reporting is critical to peace and how the station contributes to good governance and the rule of law.

CapeTalk has a role to play in strengthening our democracy by being a responsible platform for informative, inspiring, challenging, and insightful discourse.

Having brave, sometimes difficult, and often enlightening conversations should dismantle stereotypes and increase understanding among listeners. Encouraging discourse is an important step in supporting peace.

  • Do you consider yourself a future talk radio star or contributor?

  • Are you eager to shape the conversation in the city in which you live?

Prepare to pitch yourself, your voice, and your vision at a one-on-one talent session on 10 March.

Email comments@capetalk.co.za with your motivation and VOICE FOR PEACE in the subject line.

CapeTalk will reply to confirm your spot.




More from Lifestyle

Image: Solar panels on home

Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home

13 February 2023 6:44 AM

With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.

Back pain.

How 'neuromodulation' treats chronic pain safely, non-invasively, without drugs

13 February 2023 5:32 AM

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician, joins Pippa Hudson to discuss pain management techniques for chronic pain.

DARG had to rush to the rescue of a senior dog stuck on the mountain in sweltering temperatures. Image: DARG on Facebook

Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat

12 February 2023 4:58 PM

Why are dog owners taking their pets for strenuous hikes in sweltering summer temperatures?

Screengrab of otter spooking youngsters in False Bay posted on TikTok by overtime

[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral

12 February 2023 1:16 PM

The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response.

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'

12 February 2023 12:28 PM

Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it

11 February 2023 11:31 AM

Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.

IMG: Twitter / @akaworldwide

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 9:26 AM

Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.

A Valentine's Day heart. Image: Pixabay.com

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

11 February 2023 7:23 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele talks about things to do in and around the Western Cape.

A blind boy reads braille. © wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities

11 February 2023 6:54 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.

Picture: 123rf.com

Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town

10 February 2023 3:46 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.

