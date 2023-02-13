World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?





With rolling blackouts affecting how we consume news and information in South Africa, radio seems to be gaining momentum.

With televisions off and cellphone and Wi-Fi signals wreaking havoc during loadshedding, our radios have become our companions.

According to the latest BRC RAMS figures, radio listening has seen an upward trend, particularly in cars and at work.

Radio, therefore, remains a powerful medium in South Africa and globally.

On 13 February, the significance of radio will be celebrated on World Radio Day, under the theme "Radio and Peace".

World Radio Day was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2011 and was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

Radio has always set the news agenda and shaped public opinion.

Radio conversations have the ability to create a narrative that can influence political decisions.

And in a divisive world, it can also be a vehicle for conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

As part of this year's theme, UNESCO has encouraged radio consumers to reflect on why their radio station’s independent reporting is critical to peace and how the station contributes to good governance and the rule of law.

CapeTalk has a role to play in strengthening our democracy by being a responsible platform for informative, inspiring, challenging, and insightful discourse.

Having brave, sometimes difficult, and often enlightening conversations should dismantle stereotypes and increase understanding among listeners. Encouraging discourse is an important step in supporting peace.

Do you consider yourself a future talk radio star or contributor?

Are you eager to shape the conversation in the city in which you live?

Prepare to pitch yourself, your voice, and your vision at a one-on-one talent session on 10 March.

Email comments@capetalk.co.za with your motivation and VOICE FOR PEACE in the subject line.

CapeTalk will reply to confirm your spot.