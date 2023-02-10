SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Lester Kiewit speaks withZwelinzima Ndevu of Stellenbosch University’s School of Public Leadership.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared South Africa’s energy crisis a state of disaster in his State of the Nation Address
A new Minister of Electricity was announced to put his recovery plan in place. Ramaphosa acknowledged what is at stake if loadshedding is not brought to an end
President Ramaphosa delivered his SONA speech on Thursday, detailing the varied challenges facing South Africa.
Ramaphosa noted loadshedding, unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living as crises of high priority.
He said that Eskom is deploying people and resources to improve the reliability of the six power stations that have contributed the most to load shedding, with special mention of replacing skilled labour.
We are rebuilding the skills that have been lost and have already recruited skilled personnel at senior levels to be deployed at underperforming power stations.Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director of School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University
Ndevu says Ramaphosa - notorious for giving great speeches while addressing the nation - lacks political will.
He makes the right noise but there is no delivery.Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director of School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University
He says it’s disingenuous of the president to squarely blame issues at Eskom and crumbling infrastructure on the lack of technical skills.
We must talk about whether we have the political will to ensure that we put in place measures to address some of these infrastructure challenges.Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director of School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University
