Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records
Clarence Ford speaks with South African Guinness World Record Holder Amber Fillary.
-
Guinness world record holder Amber Fillary has her eyes set on two new medals for free-diving
-
The 50-year-old athlete will be in Norway on 4 March to compete for the back-to-back titles
If I can encourage people; don’t let addiction and depression get in the way of your dreams.Amber-Fillary, Guinness world record holder for competitive free diving
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
More from Sport
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.Read More
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow
It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.Read More
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare
The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.Read More
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later
The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.Read More
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup
South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.Read More
‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar
The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it.Read More
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules
The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.Read More
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing
The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More