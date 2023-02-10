Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records





Clarence Ford speaks with South African Guinness World Record Holder Amber Fillary.

Guinness world record holder Amber Fillary has her eyes set on two new medals for free-diving

The 50-year-old athlete will be in Norway on 4 March to compete for the back-to-back titles

If I can encourage people; don’t let addiction and depression get in the way of your dreams. Amber-Fillary, Guinness world record holder for competitive free diving

