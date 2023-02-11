ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall





The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved again that Cape Town does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Bayside Mall.

Eben Daniels from Durbanville was crowned this week's winner in a nail-biting 90 seconds and claimed her R10 000 cash prize.

In the Junior Brain of CapeTalk, it was 10_-year-old _Fearn du Randt emerged victorious after an enthralling tiebreaker head-to-head round with fellow semi-finalist Almas Saffodien.

If you fancy your chances against the clock, enter the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and play the online game—it's the only way you can take home a share of the prize money.