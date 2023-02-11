ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tech needs girls now! To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the CEO of TechnoGirl Trust, Staff Sit... 11 February 2023 10:06 AM
Megan Taplin gets the head seat at the "Table" Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Megan Taplin, the new manager of Table Mountain National Park. 11 February 2023 9:33 AM
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project. 11 February 2023 6:54 AM
View all Local
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
View all Politics
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
View all Business
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to y... 11 February 2023 11:31 AM
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA. 11 February 2023 9:26 AM
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Abongile Nzelenzele talks about things to do in and around the Western Cape. 11 February 2023 7:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen... 10 February 2023 6:13 PM
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 10 February 2023 2:55 PM
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
View all Sport
ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florid... 11 February 2023 5:02 AM
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks. 10 February 2023 12:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist? 10 February 2023 10:44 AM
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total... 10 February 2023 5:14 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall

* 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Bayside Mall
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
Sponsored Content
Brain of CapeTalk

Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.

The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved again that Cape Town does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Bayside Mall.

Eben Daniels from Durbanville was crowned this week's winner in a nail-biting 90 seconds and claimed her R10 000 cash prize.

copy-of-capetalk-radio-awards-facebooktwitter-individual-template-5png

In the Junior Brain of CapeTalk, it was 10_-year-old _Fearn du Randt emerged victorious after an enthralling tiebreaker head-to-head round with fellow semi-finalist Almas Saffodien.

copy-of-capetalk-radio-awards-facebooktwitter-individual-template-6png

If you fancy your chances against the clock, enter the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and play the online game—it's the only way you can take home a share of the prize money.




* 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Bayside Mall
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
Sponsored Content
Brain of CapeTalk

More from Entertainment

IMG: Twitter / @akaworldwide

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 9:26 AM

Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram

Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed

11 February 2023 5:02 AM

The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florida road on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend

10 February 2023 12:49 PM

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wax sculpture of Tom Cruise. © czgur/123rf.com

Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May

10 February 2023 10:44 AM

Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!

9 February 2023 11:38 AM

Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole

9 February 2023 5:58 AM

Capetonians can clear their schedules this weekend because Prime Circle will be at CONCERTS IN THE PARK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comic Con Africa goers swarmed into the Kyalami Race Track convention centre in all manners of fancy dress. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023

7 February 2023 6:44 AM

Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for Grammy awards. Picture: Supplied

[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA

6 February 2023 7:00 AM

Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won Best Global Performance for 'Bayethe' at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_128023149_beyonce-knowles-at-the-world-premiere-of-the-lion-king-held-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-hollywood-usa-on.html?vti=m4wxuhcyuwepsebl42-1-11

Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins

6 February 2023 6:41 AM

The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman shooting the music video for Grammy nominated 'Bayethe'. Picture: @wouterkellerman/twitter

We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'

6 February 2023 5:34 AM

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed

Entertainment

Mark Pilgrim asks fans not to share fake news reports of his death

Local

ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’

Politics

EWN Highlights

CT mayor concerned about closure of Post Office branches

11 February 2023 1:56 PM

Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Tembisa

11 February 2023 12:48 PM

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA