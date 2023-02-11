ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall
The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved again that Cape Town does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Bayside Mall.
Eben Daniels from Durbanville was crowned this week's winner in a nail-biting 90 seconds and claimed her R10 000 cash prize.
In the Junior Brain of CapeTalk, it was 10_-year-old _Fearn du Randt emerged victorious after an enthralling tiebreaker head-to-head round with fellow semi-finalist Almas Saffodien.
If you fancy your chances against the clock, enter the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and play the online game—it's the only way you can take home a share of the prize money.
More from Entertainment
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed
The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florida road on Friday night.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?Read More
British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!
Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese.Read More
Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole
Capetonians can clear their schedules this weekend because Prime Circle will be at CONCERTS IN THE PARK.Read More
Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023
Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.Read More
[LISTEN] Kfm mornings team chats with Mzansi Grammy Award winners LIVE from LA
Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode won Best Global Performance for 'Bayethe' at the 65th Grammy Awards.Read More
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins
The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys.Read More