Rhino poaching numbers effectively stagnant for 2022
Pippa Hudson speaks to Bonné de Bod, director of the award-winning poaching documentary Stroop.
-
There has been a fractional decrease in rhino poaching numbers in 2022.
-
Around half the rhino losses where in KwaZulu-Natal.
The figures on rhino poaching have remained fairly stagnant in the last two years with 448 killed in 2022 compared to 451 in 2021.
While this is a significant decrease from 2014 when more that 1 200 rhinos were killed in a year, it is still a saddening statistic to see close to 500 rhinos killed annually.
According to De Bod, while this decrease is being reported as good news, we have to dig deeper to see the reality behind the numbers.
She says that while a 40% reduction in poaching has been reported in the Kruger National Park, in reality this is partly due to the fact that there are significantly fewer rhinos left in that area.
We have a drastically reduced rhino population in Kruger, decimated by nearly 80% - according to Africa Geographic – over the last decade.Bonné de Bod, Director of Award-winning Poaching Documentary Stroop
More than half of the total rhino losses were in KwaZulu-Natal and De Bod says there has been a massive increase in poaching in the province in the last year.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46784995_wild-black-rhino-with-hooked-lip-in-south-africa.html
More from Local
Tech needs girls now!
To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the CEO of TechnoGirl Trust, Staff Sithole.Read More
Megan Taplin gets the head seat at the "Table"
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Megan Taplin, the new manager of Table Mountain National Park.Read More
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.Read More
Western Cape water projects on track
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Wisane Mavasa from the Department of Water and Sanitation to discuss water augmentation projects in the Western Cape.Read More
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA.Read More
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?Read More
Claremont football academy forced to relocate due to noise complaints
A football academy in Claremont has been ordered by the City of Cape Town to cease activity due to noise complaints.Read More