What can we expect from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address?
John Perlman speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News associate politics editor.
-
The State of the Nation Address is set to be delivered at 7pm on Thursday.
-
Many are hoping Ramaphosa will focus on solutions to the energy crisis.
There has been a consensus that this is the most difficult Sona that Ramaphosa has had to deliver.
Madia says that many people seem to be hoping this will be a single issue Sona, where the president's focus will be on the energy crisis, which is affecting all sectors of our society.
A lot of people are hoping that the president will give us less poetry, less flowery language, less rhetoric and less big picture thinking.Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Associate Politics Editor
She adds that she does get the sense that the president and the African National Congress are aware of how severe the situation is for the country and the party.
Madia says that she thinks the ANC government is in trouble and they do have to face the reality that they could drop below 50% of the vote in the next national election.
It is his most important Sona I believe and it is one where they know they are in trouble.Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Associate Politics Editor
Madia says she suspects the core message of the address will be the need for us to unify and work together.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : What can we expect from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address?
NDZ puts SA on ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights'
The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
DA headed to court over state of disaster despite calling for it too
In a surprise move, the DA said it feared a looting spree similar to the one seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the party previously calling for the energy crisis to be declared a disaster.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes
It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to.Read More
National State of Disaster: What's the fine print, Mr President? - Analysts
While the president said it would allow government to provide practical measures to minimise the impact of load shedding on businesses, individuals and public infrastructure, analysts said more detail was needed.Read More
Sona 2023: Rising cost of living prompts increase in social grants
Roughly 7.8 million people rely on SRD grants, and around 60% of government’s budget is spent on 'the social wage' to 'combat poverty and hunger'.Read More
Parliament justifies R8 million budget for Sona 2023
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the expenditure for 2023 Sona was stretched to cover aspects that were not previously paid for.Read More
Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.Read More
Sona 2023: Will Ramaphosa rise to the occasion?
Eskom's continued woes, which have seen South Africans experiencing up to 6 hours of power outages per day, is said to be costing the country's economy a billion rand a day.Read More