Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
Sportscaster Robert Marawa speaks to Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews:
Supersport United CEO, Stan Matthews says their loss to Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup was the “worst result in the club’s history”.
Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.
Matthews told Robert Marawa on #MSW that everyone at the club is guttered by the result.
We are all upset and in a small way embarrassed by the result. You have to give the opposition credit though, they showed up on the night and wanted the win more than us.Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United
He says the line-up Supersport selected for the game backfired.
We gambled by playing an inexperienced team and the gamble didn’t pay off for us. Our players also have to look in the mirror and take some responsibility for the result. We are all gutted but it’s not something we are going to dwell on”.Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United
Despite that result, Matthews believes the club is in a very good place at all levels and said that they are expanding their portfolio by acquiring a women’s team before July this year.
We will have a Matsatsana Maidens in 2023. We have shown what we can do in terms of youth players, we have over 80 players in the PSL that came through our structures and there is no reason why we can’t do the same with regard to a women’s team and their development. We have young girls who are good and can go play European football.Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United
In a wide ranging interview, Matthews also addresses the notion that Supersport is a selling club.
I sell players to balance the books, I have to worry about all 117 people at the club and their financial futures. I want to make sure our club is stable and every penny we get from the transfers of players is invested back into the club.Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United
Watch the full interview in the video below:
This article first appeared on 947 : Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
More from Sport
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records
The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event.Read More
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow
It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.Read More
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare
The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.Read More
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later
The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.Read More
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup
South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.Read More
‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar
The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it.Read More
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules
The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.Read More
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing
The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More