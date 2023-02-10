Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history





Sportscaster Robert Marawa speaks to Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews:

Supersport United CEO, Stan Matthews says their loss to Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup was the “worst result in the club’s history”.

Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.

Matthews told Robert Marawa on #MSW that everyone at the club is guttered by the result.

We are all upset and in a small way embarrassed by the result. You have to give the opposition credit though, they showed up on the night and wanted the win more than us. Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

He says the line-up Supersport selected for the game backfired.

We gambled by playing an inexperienced team and the gamble didn’t pay off for us. Our players also have to look in the mirror and take some responsibility for the result. We are all gutted but it’s not something we are going to dwell on”. Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

Despite that result, Matthews believes the club is in a very good place at all levels and said that they are expanding their portfolio by acquiring a women’s team before July this year.

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

We will have a Matsatsana Maidens in 2023. We have shown what we can do in terms of youth players, we have over 80 players in the PSL that came through our structures and there is no reason why we can’t do the same with regard to a women’s team and their development. We have young girls who are good and can go play European football. Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

In a wide ranging interview, Matthews also addresses the notion that Supersport is a selling club.

I sell players to balance the books, I have to worry about all 117 people at the club and their financial futures. I want to make sure our club is stable and every penny we get from the transfers of players is invested back into the club. Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

Watch the full interview in the video below:

This article first appeared on 947 : Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history