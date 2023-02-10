Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NDZ puts SA on ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights' The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ. 10 February 2023 7:18 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows The 50-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism linked to the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in Jan... 10 February 2023 6:48 AM
View all Local
DA headed to court over state of disaster despite calling for it too In a surprise move, the DA said it feared a looting spree similar to the one seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the party... 10 February 2023 7:03 AM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
National State of Disaster: What's the fine print, Mr President? - Analysts While the president said it would allow government to provide practical measures to minimise the impact of load shedding on busine... 10 February 2023 4:36 AM
View all Politics
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes' Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery. 9 February 2023 11:56 AM
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail. 9 February 2023 10:41 AM
View all Business
Valentine's Day: 5 exciting date ideas to help you ditch the dinner and a movie With Valentine's Day right around the corner it is the perfect time to start planning a date with someone special. 9 February 2023 3:40 PM
Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls . 9 February 2023 10:42 AM
Are CGI kisses going to be the future of movies? A recent Netflix romcom "You People" featured the climactic big kiss scene we’ve come to expect, but it seems it was all fake. 9 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition. 10 February 2023 5:07 AM
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February. 9 February 2023 8:46 AM
View all Sport
British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back! Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese. 9 February 2023 11:38 AM
Prime Circle to perform at CONCERTS IN THE PARK with Jesse Clegg and Lee Cole Capetonians can clear their schedules this weekend because Prime Circle will be at CONCERTS IN THE PARK. 9 February 2023 5:58 AM
Comic Con comes to Cape Town in April 2023 Cape Town will host the first-ever 4-day festival featuring the best in gaming, esports, cosplay, international celebs, and more.... 7 February 2023 6:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total... 10 February 2023 5:14 AM
Volodymyr Zelensky asks for fighter jets. UK says 'nothing is off the table' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the UK to appeal for fighter jets. 9 February 2023 9:52 AM
Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns Is God a 'They'? The Anglican Church is grappling with God's gender. 9 February 2023 9:08 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history

10 February 2023 5:07 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Supersport united
Football
Stan Matthews

Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.

Sportscaster Robert Marawa speaks to Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews:

Supersport United CEO, Stan Matthews says their loss to Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup was the “worst result in the club’s history”.

Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.

Matthews told Robert Marawa on #MSW that everyone at the club is guttered by the result.

We are all upset and in a small way embarrassed by the result. You have to give the opposition credit though, they showed up on the night and wanted the win more than us.

Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

He says the line-up Supersport selected for the game backfired.

We gambled by playing an inexperienced team and the gamble didn’t pay off for us. Our players also have to look in the mirror and take some responsibility for the result. We are all gutted but it’s not something we are going to dwell on”.

Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

Despite that result, Matthews believes the club is in a very good place at all levels and said that they are expanding their portfolio by acquiring a women’s team before July this year.

Image: Nondwe Maqubela
Image: Nondwe Maqubela

We will have a Matsatsana Maidens in 2023. We have shown what we can do in terms of youth players, we have over 80 players in the PSL that came through our structures and there is no reason why we can’t do the same with regard to a women’s team and their development. We have young girls who are good and can go play European football.

Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

In a wide ranging interview, Matthews also addresses the notion that Supersport is a selling club.

I sell players to balance the books, I have to worry about all 117 people at the club and their financial futures. I want to make sure our club is stable and every penny we get from the transfers of players is invested back into the club.

Stan Matthews, CEO - Supersport United

Watch the full interview in the video below:


This article first appeared on 947 : Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history




10 February 2023 5:07 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Supersport united
Football
Stan Matthews

More from Sport

Missing Image Placeholder

Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records

10 February 2023 6:13 AM

The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The South African Proteas will battle it out against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Picture:@ProteasWomenCSA

ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow

9 February 2023 8:46 AM

It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare

8 February 2023 5:54 PM

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later

7 February 2023 5:50 PM

The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hilton Moreeng. Picture: Cricket South Africa

Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup

7 February 2023 5:38 PM

South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African rider Kirsten Landman. Picture: kirstlandman/Instagram

‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar

7 February 2023 2:46 PM

The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates his goal against Chelsea in their FA Cup tie on 8 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules

6 February 2023 5:45 PM

The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Moeti family still in shock after John's passing

6 February 2023 5:16 PM

The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist medical care" for several months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane

3 February 2023 5:21 PM

'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?

Local Opinion

Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records

Sport

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

World

EWN Highlights

DA headed to court over state of disaster despite calling for it too

10 February 2023 9:03 AM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows

10 February 2023 8:48 AM

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

10 February 2023 7:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA