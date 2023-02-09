[WATCH] Chaos at Sona as Malema and EFF storm the stage before being ejected





Screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023

Chaos erupted at the 2023 State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, as various parties raised points of order.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was prevented from starting his address as EFF leader Julius Malema said he "has no leg to stand on... to address us" with regard to the Phala Phala affair.

ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula was the first ordered to leave the House by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and then to be removed by parliamentary protection services.

The Speaker eventually had to suspend proceedings as the EFF rushed the stage where the President was still waiting to speak.

SONA2023 As Malema and his caucus get up, they storm the stage. Presidential protection unit, parliamentary protection officers emerge almost immediately, the president is surrounded. LD pic.twitter.com/YMQWM2XPHc ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2023

The protection services forcibly removed the rowdy EFF members.

Media reported chaos and tension outside the City Hall as well.

