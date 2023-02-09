Sona 2023: Rising cost of living prompts increase in social grants
JOHANNESBURG – With more than 25 million people dependent on some form of income support in South Africa, existing social grants will be increased.
Set to be elaborated on by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana later in the year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) that owed to the rising cost of living, the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant would continue to be distributed.
Roughly 7.8 million people rely on SRD grants, and around 60% of government’s budget is spent on “the social wage” to “combat poverty and hunger”.
Despite fiscal constraints, Ramaphosa said work was underway to develop a mechanism for targeted basic income support.
He said National Treasury was also considering “urgent measures” to shield the most vulnerable from the impact of load shedding on soaring food prices.
Ramaphosa conceded that the current backlog in processing title deeds stood at more than one million house, totalling roughly R242 billion in assets “that should be in the hands of South Africa’s poorest households”.
But he said eradicating the backlog and making the title deed system “more effective and more accessible” would take place.
Since last year’s Sona, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure finalised the transfer of 14,000 hectares of state land for housing.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sona 2023: Rising cost of living prompts increase in social grants
