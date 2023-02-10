Saint Lounge has done it again with Table 1 going for 5 Million rand!
Oh no, new year, same patterns. Saint Lounge, the same popular nightlife destination that named and shamed those who had outstanding balances for drinking on credit, is back with sky-high table prices.
The occasion? It’s the Mining Indaba week in Cape Town with the most expensive table going for R5 million and the cheapest - Table 10 - being a minimum spend of R50 000.
Here we go again! The table prices will be running until Sunday, 12 February.
Naturally, the comment section on Instagram has blown up. One user commented, ‘Table 1 comes with Beyoncé all night’. Another said ‘At this point, I'm convinced this is level 100000 trolling because ain't no way people spend 5 million in one night😭’
Twitter users have also weighed in on the controversial table prices:
Saint Lounge knows the big ballers are in town this week 😭😭' , (@danielchibwana) February 9, 2023
Saint lounge is selling again their 5 million rand tables 💀' Boipelo (@Mr_Mogane) February 9, 2023
This article first appeared on KFM : Saint Lounge has done it again with Table 1 going for 5 Million rand!
