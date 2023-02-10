Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes

10 February 2023 6:53 AM
by TatumR
Tags:
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa State of the Nation Address

It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to.

If you missed last night's State of the Nation Address, and you don't have time to read a whole article, this neatly distills the entire event.

(Scroll down for highlights.)

lester-kiewit-profilepng

Highlights:

  • The President addressed the nation last night and spoke about the energy crisis in our country

  • He declared a National State of Disaster with immediate effect

  • Ramaphosa outlined plans to tackle the energy crisis, including the appointment of a new Minister of Electricity solely responsible for resolving this issue and working with Eskom to implement the energy action plan

  • Ramaphosa announced that R1.5 trillion will be invested into the economy through electric vehicles, etc.

  • He announced the restructuring of Transnet and the expansion of PRASA

  • The President assured South Africans that major water infrastructure projects are a high priority

Scroll up to watch the Instagram video for the full summary.




