[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes

Highlights:

The President addressed the nation last night and spoke about the energy crisis in our country

He declared a National State of Disaster with immediate effect

Ramaphosa outlined plans to tackle the energy crisis, including the appointment of a new Minister of Electricity solely responsible for resolving this issue and working with Eskom to implement the energy action plan

Ramaphosa announced that R1.5 trillion will be invested into the economy through electric vehicles, etc.

He announced the restructuring of Transnet and the expansion of PRASA

The President assured South Africans that major water infrastructure projects are a high priority

