[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes
If you missed last night's State of the Nation Address, and you don't have time to read a whole article, this neatly distills the entire event.
(Scroll down for highlights.)
Highlights:
-
The President addressed the nation last night and spoke about the energy crisis in our country
-
He declared a National State of Disaster with immediate effect
-
Ramaphosa outlined plans to tackle the energy crisis, including the appointment of a new Minister of Electricity solely responsible for resolving this issue and working with Eskom to implement the energy action plan
-
Ramaphosa announced that R1.5 trillion will be invested into the economy through electric vehicles, etc.
-
He announced the restructuring of Transnet and the expansion of PRASA
-
The President assured South Africans that major water infrastructure projects are a high priority
Scroll up to watch the Instagram video for the full summary.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100354678_concept-of-energy-storage-system-renewable-energy-photovoltaics-wind-turbines-and-li-ion-battery-con.html?vti=lgy21po4bg68qzchpl-1-39
NDZ puts SA on ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights'
The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
DA headed to court over state of disaster despite calling for it too
In a surprise move, the DA said it feared a looting spree similar to the one seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the party previously calling for the energy crisis to be declared a disaster.Read More
National State of Disaster: What's the fine print, Mr President? - Analysts
While the president said it would allow government to provide practical measures to minimise the impact of load shedding on businesses, individuals and public infrastructure, analysts said more detail was needed.Read More
Sona 2023: Rising cost of living prompts increase in social grants
Roughly 7.8 million people rely on SRD grants, and around 60% of government’s budget is spent on 'the social wage' to 'combat poverty and hunger'.Read More
What can we expect from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address?
On Thursday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa has the task of delivering the State of the Nation Address.Read More
Parliament justifies R8 million budget for Sona 2023
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the expenditure for 2023 Sona was stretched to cover aspects that were not previously paid for.Read More
Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.Read More
Sona 2023: Will Ramaphosa rise to the occasion?
Eskom's continued woes, which have seen South Africans experiencing up to 6 hours of power outages per day, is said to be costing the country's economy a billion rand a day.Read More
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.Read More
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat
Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa
At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded
Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality'
Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city.Read More