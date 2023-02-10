Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
Latest Local
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'

10 February 2023 6:45 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Eskom
President Cyril Ramaphosa
power crisis
2023 Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.

Lester Kiewit unpacks the 2023 State of the Nation Address with Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.

Hope and resilience were two of the most common themes in President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, as the president looked to inspire a nation devastated by the ongoing energy crisis.

Ramaphosa gave a detailed plan on how he would drag the country out of its power dilemma, including two big announcements - that South Africa would be in a national state of disaster and that he would create a Ministry of Electricity.

But did he do enough to boost the morale of South Africans?

He makes grand promises. He talks about a South Africa we want to hear about. So he makes the right noise.

Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

What is critical is that there is no delivery. There is a lot of talk and talk, but no action. I think in this instance, we might see the same thing,

Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the 2023 State of the Nation Address in Cape Town City Hall on 9 February 2023. Picture: YouTube / Eyewitness News
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the 2023 State of the Nation Address in Cape Town City Hall on 9 February 2023. Picture: YouTube / Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa gave a sobering account of the unemployment crisis, saying the country lost two million jobs during the pandemic.

But he also said the Presidential Employment Stimulus created more than a million.

Ndevu believes the president has cherry-picked a few measurables, so there is a "good story to tell".

These jobs are not sustainable, so people cannot plan for a long time. This is just a stopgap for them to survive on a month-to-month basis.

Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

The EFF's disruptions were another big talking point for the night.

Chaos ensued when the Red Berets stormed the podium, on their way out of the sitting.

The EFF's disruption was a "publicity stunt" meant to show they're holding the president accountable, says Ndevu.

But we know their interests do not hold the government accountable; it's more about rhetoric. There are better platforms to raise their issues than to disrupt the State of the Nation Address. Those disruptions are not effective.

Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

In fact, when we have loadshedding, by the time the president speaks many South Africans will be in the dark and will not be allowed to listen...

Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, director of School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




