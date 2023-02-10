Cape Town thrilled with plans to spare water treatment plants from loadshedding





Lester Kiewit interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.

Last night (Thursday), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a National State of Disaster.

He argues that this will enable the government to provide measures needed to support businesses, including the rollout of generators and solar panels and, where possible, exempt hospitals and water treatment plants from loadshedding.

Hill-Lewis says he is "thrilled" and have already set out plans for water treatment plants around Cape Town.

They're not wasting any time. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Those water treatment plants... have been taking massive strain when we have those six and eight-hour outages. They really struggle to keep up. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Hill-Lewis adds that the City has previously asked the President for tax incentives for residents to go solar, and the mention of it in SONA is a step in the right direction.

There seems to be some indication that that will be announced in the budget speech, so that's very positive. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Cape Town recently announced it will pay residents for generating excess power.

The tax incentive will make rooftop solar more attractive to households and businesses.

