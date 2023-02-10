Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town





Liezel van der Westhuizen chats to Africa Melane about the upcoming fitness events which includes a fun new affair called, 'orienteering' happening in Cape Town this weekend and next.

To summarize, the upcoming fitness events are:

1) Green Point Team Vitality Running Zone Run

What is it? A fun 5km or 10km run, you choose which distance suits you.

When: Saturday, 10 February

Time: Meet at 6:20 am to start running at 6:30 am

Meet point: Virgin Active, Green Point, parking lot

Entry fee: Free

2) Orienteering

What is it? An event that exercises both physical and logical abilities with 2km and 5km options.

You'll need to navigate a course using wits, a numerical chart, and a compass — mapping your own route and getting through the course however you see fit.

The winner/s is determined on efficiency and how smart your plan of action was.

Individual and group spots are available.

When: Sunday, 12 February

Time: Registration starts at 8:30 am.

The race starts at 9am - 10 am and the course closes at 11 am.

Where: Boschenheuvel Arboretum, Kirstenbosch Drive, Bishopscourt

Entry fee:

Individual Danone club members: R80

Non-club members pay: R120

Group club members pay: R120

Non-group club members pay: R160

Kids enter free.

Find more information, here.

3) Darling MCC Duo (Mountain Biking)

What is it? A duathlon which includes in a 21km mountain bike route, a 12 km run, or a 12km bike and 5km run

When: Sunday, 12 February

Where: Living Colour, Wolwefontein Farm, Darling

Time: 8 am

Entry fee: R225 per person or R275 for a two-person team

To enter individually or as a team:

Email: philippa@livingcolour.co.za

or WhatsApp: 0719012532

Find more information here. Finishing teams will receive a bottle of Darling Cellars Cap Classique.

4) Road ride organized for charity by MSM Cape MultiSport and Dragonfly Tri

What is it? A 130km fun road ride cycling to Darling and back to raise funds for the Lucky Lucy foundation.

When: 18 February

Entry fee: R100

All funds from this events goes to Lucky Lucy's foundation.

You can also drop off pet food, water for the workers, blankets, or make cash donations.

Find more information about this event online.

And that's your fitness guide for Cape Town!

For more detail on each event, scroll up. Have a lekker time if you do or all of these.

