Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows
CAPE TOWN - The pre-trial hearing of suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe was expected to resume in the high court in Cape Town on Friday.
The 50-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism linked to the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January last year.
Mafe was a no-show at three of his previous scheduled hearings, delaying proceedings.
When he failed to show up last week, the prosecution explained several prison officials tried to persuade him to leave his cell, but he flat-out refused.
The defence has now agreed with the state that the accused should be referred for psychiatric observation.
Defence attorney Luvyo Godla said his client understood the request for mental observation and indicated that he would cooperate.
Mafe’s referral required him to be present in court on Friday.
In the first pre-trail hearing in August last year, he refused to leave the court's holding cells.
Then in September, he refused to leave Pollsmoor Prison to appear in court.
Mafe then demanded to have a television, radio and a kettle in his cell.
This article first appeared on EWN : Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows
Source : AFP
More from Local
NDZ puts SA on ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights'
The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.Read More
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.Read More
Cape Town expects R560-million economic boost as The Ocean Race arrives
Cape Town's latest visit from The Ocean Race event comes bearing gifts.Read More
Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster over electricity crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the State of Disaster during his State of the Nation address on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH] Chaos at Sona as Malema and EFF storm the stage before being ejected
There was plenty of drama at the start of President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2023 State of the Nation address on Thursday evening.Read More
[PHOTOS] MPs and dignitaries strut their stuff on Sona red carpet
While there have been calls for less glitz and glamour on the red carpet this year, politicians and guests made the most of the fashion opportunity.Read More
Rhino poaching numbers effectively stagnant for 2022
The latest rhino poaching statistics were released by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment on Monday.Read More