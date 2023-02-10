UPDATE: Alleged Parly arsonist Mafe objects to being sent to Valkenberg hospital
CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is refusing to be admitted to the Valkenberg Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
While the State and defence are on the same page in terms of Mafe being evaluated to determine whether he is fit to stand trial and whether he was impaired at the time the alleged crime, the accused's lawyer Dali Mpofu said his client did not want that to happen at Valkenberg.
"The accused is very adamant that if such referral is going to be made, it should not be made to Valkenberg and that's because of whatever nasty experiences he said he had there."
READ: Mafe, the alleged Parly arsonist, snubs pre-trial proceedings again
Mafe insists there is nothing wrong with him.
Following 3 consecutive no-shows, Mafe today appeared in person at the high court in Cape Town.
When he failed to show up last week, the prosecution explained several prison officials tried to persuade him to leave his cell, but he flat-out refused.
The 50-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism linked to the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January last year.
This article first appeared on EWN : UPDATE: Alleged Parly arsonist Mafe objects to being sent to Valkenberg hospital
Source : AFP
