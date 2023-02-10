ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’
Lester Kiewit speaks to energy expert Matthew Cruise from Hohm Energy.
• President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced a state of national disaster with immediate effect to tackle the energy crisis.
• One of the key announcements from the State of the Nation Address was the announcement of the plan to appoint of an electricity minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with declaring the energy crisis a state of national disaster, promised a massive increase in power to the grid over the next 12 to 18 months.
“I will appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency to assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee.’’
However, energy expert Matthew Cruise says the African National Congress (ANC) is using the declaration to unlock money faster, under the guise of urgent intervention.
He says at face value the declaration would ensure a speedy approach to procurement processes, but questions how the ANC can oversee an electricity crisis that it managed and orchestrated for over 15 years.
The disaster is the ANC government has been making decisions in the energy sector for the past 15 years, so they are basically unlocking money to flow faster.Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm Energy.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : GCIS
