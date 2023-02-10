'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding





Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs chat with British journalist Richard Quest to chat about the current energy crisis in South Africa and more.

Listen to their full chat below.

Upon landing in Cape Town for a visit, Quest was greeted by the dark shadow of loadshedding instead of the Mother City's lights...

Well that didn’t take long. Arrived at my hotel at 0130. At 0200 the lights went out as load shedding kicked in for Area 7 (stage 2) #LoadsheddingUpdate (hotel generator kicked in) ' Richard Quest (@richardquest) February 6, 2023

Of course, being a journalist, Quest shared his views with Darren and the Kfm mornings team.

His first was a request to STOP calling our energy crisis, 'loadshedding'...

Power Cuts, knock-outs. That’s what it is. The moment you call it loadshedding, you are dressing it up with a nice bow and giving it a cutesy name. This is a power cut. The sort of thing that should not happen in an advanced economic economy. Period. Richard Quest, British journalist

Quest also questioned South Africans' seeming 'lack of outrage' at loadshedding saying...

What I don't understand is the lack of outrage. I don’t understand why people aren’t angrier. This lack of outrage about it… and that I’m trying to understand... where is the anger? Richard Quest, British journalist

Of course, he understood that it's not that we're not angry, it's that we're just trying to survive saying that 'everyone has a plan' and as long as those who can afford to have a plan powers through with their lives, making loadshedding a complacent 'norm'.

Quest also mentioned that if loadshedding was a 'norm' anywhere else in the world, people would react quite differently...

If this was a reality in Frankfurt or anywhere else in the world not because there was an explosion at a power station but because ‘rampant incompetence and corruption over many decades has left the electricity system kaput people would be questioning and protesting. Richard Quest, British journalist

Quest continued to tell us how some parts of the world views South Africa...

The rest of the world still looks at South Africa as being the rainbow nation. They love the concept of the place… and then they haven’t quite discovered loadshedding. Those who visit say oh dear... what’s gone wrong? How did it get so bad, so quickly? Richard Quest, British journalist

Quest also got a bit nostalgic and compared South Africa's energy crisis to a phrase his mother used to say which is indicative of how he would describe South Africa right now...

The cow that gives good milk but kicks over the bucket. Richard Quest, British journalist

All in all, Quest remains hopeful for us and our beautiful country and appreciates our delicious food and touristy experiences, especially it's low prices and says that there's...

Much more to be optimistic about. Richard Quest, British journalist

What an interesting take from an outsider looking in, especially since the President declared South Africa a state of emergency at SONA yesterday because of it.

For more on Quest's take, scroll up and listen to his unique perspectives.

