Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The Yanomami, one of the largest isolated tribes in South America, lives in the rainforests and mountains of Brazil.
Authorities are trying to curb diseases, famine, and river contamination as a result of mercury used in gold extraction.
The government estimates that 22 000 people are involved in illegal mining.
There are 28 000 indigenous Yanomamis, living in the Amazonian rainforests and 22 000 illegal miners. We've already seen videos of huts being torched and people being rounded up. So it's part of a larger policy to advance the halt of illegal mining.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
We're talking about companies sending hundreds of people in to effectively force the indigenous people out. We have a president in Brazil who's trying to stop that, instead of the last one, who seemed to just wave the illegal miners through.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
