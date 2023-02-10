Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Tom Cruise will put filming of Mission Impossible 8 on hold to attend the coronation of King Charles on 6 May.

The film's production staff were reportedly shocked by his decision to suspend filming, given the action man's intense work schedule.

But Cruise is adamant he can't miss the event.

A wax sculpture of Tom Cruise. © czgur/123rf.com

We know he became chummy with William and Kate. He met them for a film premiere and gave them a special premiere for Top Gun Maverick. Looks like they're on his famous Christmas coconut cake list and in return, he gets an invite to the coronation. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

