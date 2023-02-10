'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
Africa Melane chats to project coordinator of Subz: Pads and Panties, Sharis Spykerman about her team's work which involves providing reusable and washable sanitary pads and panties to underprivileged girls in South Africa so they never miss a school day.
Listen to how it's done below.
So, what's the NPO about?
Based on statistics that report that:
1) There are 7 000 000 girls in South Africa between the ages of 13 and 19. 4 000 000 of these girls do not have regular access to sanitary products. In most conversations, this is referred to as 'period poverty'.
2) This affects a girl’s school attendance by 25% every year.
That's why Subz: Pads & Panties manufactures and distributes washable and reusable pads and panties for girls which lasts up to three to five years so girls don’t miss a day of school because of their period across South Africa.
How does it work?
Spykerman says that it's manufactured with specialized and delicate fabric that holds blood with plastic lining that’s completely washable and reusable.
Watch how their work is done below.
Spykerman also spoke on the projects distribution challenges saying the Department of Education who can easily help solve this doesn't seem to be 'too keen' because it still seems to be 'a very taboo subject'.
Melane commented on how disappointing this is, especially since male condoms are distributed so easily and quickly in government schools — where are the priorities... and logic for this project to be considered 'taboo'?
Since no government support is available, the NPO turns to the public for help because the project's life depends on donations while distributions depend on specific requests.
If you'd like to help, you can:
1) Make a donation on Subz' website.
2) Raise awareness however you can.
3) Adopt a girl child.
Find more information on all of the above on Subz' website.
What an amazing resource with a life-changing impact.
As Melane says...
Thank you for doing work that’s essential to ensure the future of girls and women in this country.Africa Melane on Subz' pads and panties project
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
More from Local
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.Read More
Western Cape water projects on track
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Wisane Mavasa from the Department of Water and Sanitation to discuss water augmentation projects in the Western Cape.Read More
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?Read More
Claremont football academy forced to relocate due to noise complaints
A football academy in Claremont has been ordered by the City of Cape Town to cease activity due to noise complaints.Read More
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
Happy pets, happy people: Be an 'Animal Guardian' to help keep the SPCA going
The return of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's popular 'Behind the Scenes' event for treasured Animal Guardians is back.Read More
Mark Pilgrim asks fans not to share fake news reports of his death
Hot 1027 FM quickly quashed fake news reports that the radio legend has passed away that spread on social media on Thursday.Read More