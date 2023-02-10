The Cape of Good Hope SPCA needs YOUR help to bring an end to dog fighting
Dog fighting is a cruel underground activity that is on the rise in communities across the country, including the Cape Flats.
To help combat this, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspectorate team is taking a "soft" approach, by going into Cape Flats communities to help animals with basic care and educate community members on dog fighting and the effects that it has on the animals.
In addition, their teams have been carrying out bi-weekly outreach programmes with the hopes of not only sparing the animals' lives but to build trust within the communities to help bring an end to dog fighting once and for all.
This can be done by reporting cases of dog fighting, which is vital in bringing an end to this problem.
To encourage people to report dog fighting cases, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA will give rewards of up to R5000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of dog fighters.
... we depend on individuals to be our 'eyes and ears' and report cruelty. We will act – but we can only do so if we know about it.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
To report cruelty:
- Business hours: 021 700 4158 or 021 700 4159
- After-hours emergencies: 083 326 1604
