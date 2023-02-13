Solar power tax breaks a good move to help desperate small businesses - analyst
Lester Kiewit speaks with SOLA Group CEO Dom Wills.
-
In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that tax incentives will be given to small businesses and individuals for investing in solar panels
-
National Treasury is working on adjustments to the bounce-back loan scheme to help small businesses invest in solar equipment
The effects of loadshedding are far-reaching and cost the country’s struggling economy millions of rands with each passing day.
Small businesses in particular have been hard-hit by the energy crisis, leaving them unable to compete with large cooperations that have massive backup power solutions.
Tax incentives for solar power generation could provide immediate relief to vulnerable businesses, says SOLA Group CEO Dom Wills.
Putting loans in place for smaller businesses is absolutely the right move for those people that can’t borrow from normal commercial lenders.Dom Wills - SOLA Group CEO
It could also drastically ease the burden on the country’s embattled power system, he says.
Introducing a tax break and reducing the cost of the system by 20% to 30% could be the catalyst you need to really accelerate the option of solar.Dom Wills - SOLA Group CEO
In an effort to respond to South Africa’s electricity crisis, The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill will be tabled in 2023.
It seeks to transform the energy sector and establish a competitive electricity market.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce details on how the tax cuts will be implemented in his upcoming budget speech on 22 February 2023.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
