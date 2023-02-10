Happy pets, happy people: Be an 'Animal Guardian' to help keep the SPCA going
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA recently announced that their annual, 'Behind the Scenes Animal Guardian' event is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic's pause.
So, what's the 'Behind the Scenes Animal Guardian' event all about?
It's a tour of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA facility that's held for legacy members, donors, and supporters who have indicated an interest in leaving a bequest to the organization.
When is it?
The first tour takes place at the end of February - follow the SPCA's socials to stay updated.
Where?
1st Ave &, First Rd, Grassy Park
You'll get to visit the adoption centre, animal hospital, farmyard, horse care unit, wildlife department, and meet many of the animals in our care.
If you'd like to join this event contact:
Belinda Claassen on 021 700 4155 or fill in the form on the website.
A day at the event is reported to be filled with furry cuteness...
Becoming a member, makes things like the Pet Upliftment Project (CPTUP) happen.
What is it?
Giving the gift of good health to pets of disadvantaged residents in Cape Town.
Donors ‘paw’ it forward by purchasing vouchers for these residents to take their pets to the SPCA Mobile Clinic to be neutered or spayed.
Numerous residents have benefited from CPTUP, including John, who lives in an informal settlement in Bokaap and he says, he really appreciates this initiative...
I am so happy for the help with my cats. I really love them but I struggled with all the kittens that were born and died from hunger. Now my cats are sterilised and we can live happily ever after.John, Bokaap community member
See?!
Becoming an 'Animal Guardian' means you make a significant impact and help keep our furry friends safe — your donations will most certainly go to life-changing causes and initiatives.
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy pets, happy people: Be an 'Animal Guardian' to help keep the SPCA going
Source : https://capespca.co.za/paw-patrol-news/happy-pets-happy-people/
