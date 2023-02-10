[WEATHER] Not too hot, not too cold... Perfect weekend weather expected in CPT
Capetonians can expect a rather sunny weekend ahead.
For Saturday, the South African Weather Service forecasts a low of 19 degrees Celsius and a high of 29 degrees Celsius.
Expect winds of up to 15 km/h with clear skies.
On Sunday, partly cloudy weather will arrive in the Cape with wind speeds reaching up to 23 km/h.
You can expect temperatures to hit 24 degrees Celsius, while a 20% chance of rain looms.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_17355372_dog-at-the-beach-under-red-and-white-umbrella-with-sunscreen.html?vti=ndh0v0g3iyzgje9qdd-1-19
More from Lifestyle
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.Read More
Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.Read More
Saint Lounge has done it again with Table 1 going for 5 Million rand!
Popular night-life destination, Saint's Lounge posts ridiculous table prices and social media users are reactingRead More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA needs YOUR help to bring an end to dog fighting
The SPCA has gone to Cape Flats communities to help animals with basic care and educate community members about dog fighting.Read More
What people are buying for Valentine's Day
Clarence Ford speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the buying trends ahead of Valentine's Day.Read More
Happy pets, happy people: Be an 'Animal Guardian' to help keep the SPCA going
The return of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's popular 'Behind the Scenes' event for treasured Animal Guardians is back.Read More