[WEATHER] Not too hot, not too cold... Perfect weekend weather expected in CPT





Capetonians can expect a rather sunny weekend ahead.

For Saturday, the South African Weather Service forecasts a low of 19 degrees Celsius and a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

Expect winds of up to 15 km/h with clear skies.

On Sunday, partly cloudy weather will arrive in the Cape with wind speeds reaching up to 23 km/h.

You can expect temperatures to hit 24 degrees Celsius, while a 20% chance of rain looms.