3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Lester Kiewit speaks to movie enthusiast Matthew Green.
Wakanda Forever on Disney+'
Following the success of Black Panther Marvel released a second installment of the sequel Wakanda Forever.
The plot is about how people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers while they mourn the death of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman).
As the Wakandans strive to embrace and carve out their next chapter, heroes must band together to forge a new path and protect their beloved kingdom.
Showmax's The First Lady
The First Lady is revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.
It stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson and showcases life and family events of three First Ladies of the United States: Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama
Netflix's Cunk on Earth
Cunk on Earth is a British mockumentary television series produced by Charlie Brooker. The series stars Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk, an ill-informed investigative reporter, and rides on the side-splitting gimmick of misinformation.
Cunk travels around the world, interviewing real-world experts and historians such as Martin Kemp, Nigel Spivey and Paul Bahn about world history.
Questions include: "How many three wise men were there?” and “Has a mummy ever ridden a bicycle?”
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
