What people are buying for Valentine's Day
Run out of ideas for Valentine's Day?
Forget trawling shopping malls in search of the perfect gift.
Finding something special online is the easiest and fastest way to spoil your loved one.
According to a recent study, 13 million South Africans shopped online in 2022.
The Online Retail in South Africa 2022 study, conducted by WorldWide Works and Mastercard, shows that the e-commerce space is growing rapidly.
Following the pandemic, there seems to have been a shift in consumer spending.
The South African online retail market grew by 35% in 2022, reaching R55 billion.
Overall retail sales increased by 7.3% year-on-year between January and November 2022.
While Valentine's Day pales in comparison to Black Friday and Christmas, it remains a hallmark calendar event.
Valentine's Day probably contributes about 2% or 3% of that R55 billion. It's not huge compared to Black Friday, but it's an important trend.Steve Burnstone, Eighty20 CEO
Valentine's Day is unique as it's very much a gifting event. The research shows that 11% of the gifts are bought online, so 89% percent is still bought through brick-and-mortar. So there's lots of room for growth.Steve Burnstone, Eighty20 CEO
Among the more common gifts are jewellery, fragrances, skincare, liquor, chocolate, and lingerie.
Lingerie has seen significant growth over the last few years as a V-Day gift.
Online we see technology, fashion, and general merchandise. These are your big-ticket items that usually come out on days like Black Friday.Steve Burnstone, Eighty20 CEO
