10 years ago today, Oscar Pistorius murdered Reeva Steenkamp
On Valentine's Day in 2013, Oscar Pistorius shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp.
The South African athlete is serving a 13-year sentence for the murder.
Pistorius claims he thought Steenkamp was an intruder.
Ten years later and Pistorius is eligible for parole, but according to an exclusive MailOnline interview, Reeva's parents want Pistorius to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
June and Barry Steenkamp have "crawled" through the last ten years, telling MailOnline that "things haven't got better. It gets worse as time goes by because we miss Reeva every day that she is not here with us".
Reeva's parents were given the opportunity to visit Pistorius in jail but declined due to the rage they still feel towards Pistorius.
Barry remains desperate for Pistorius to admit that he murdered Reeva out of anger, that it was intentional and not a mistake.
Pistorius has never admitted to the murder.
I did say that I forgave him before, but only because I am a Christian. I only forgave him because God would have wanted me to. I did back then . . . but I take it back now. He has done too much to us.June Steenkamp
On the ten-year anniversary, June wants Reeva to be remembered for her selfless and giving nature.
Click here to read the full article.
Source : Eyewitness News
