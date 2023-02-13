Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
09:00 - 12:00
How 'neuromodulation' treats chronic pain safely, non-invasively, without drugs

13 February 2023 5:32 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Back pain
chronic pain
medical treatment
pain management

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician, joins Pippa Hudson to discuss pain management techniques for chronic pain.

Doctor Caryn April is a pain management physician who treats both chronic and acute pain.

Despite pain management being a complex issue, it is not given the attention it needs.

Globally, internationally and in South Africa, undergraduate training for medical doctors is about four hours of training in pain medicine.

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

Doctor Caryn explains that the full effect of pain and its possible repercussions go beyond medical treatment and can affect other aspects of life.

I always explain to patients that pain is not only biological, there are psychological and social components.

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

... pain is actually an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience, where there is perceived or actual tissue damage or injury. So that's very important to understand because it's both a sensory and an emotional experience which means that it's entirely subjective.

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

She explains that the complexity of pain is caused by its subjective nature and the fact that it can vary significantly from person to person.

Everyone's experience of it is going to be different. There are numerous factors from genetics, to someone's upbringing, to what they've been exposed to, their culture, and how they've been trained to deal with pain or to cope with pain...

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

She elaborates that she often encounters people who are exposed to the same pathology but have different experiences of pain.

Dr Caryn explains that ignoring pain is a risk factor for developing chronic pain issues because repeatedly ignoring pain can result in the brain interpreting pain after the pain has stopped.

If you constantly ignore the pain and push through, that persistent input into the spinal cord and the brain leads to the development of neuroplastic changes. This basically means that your brain forms a neural signature of this pain and it becomes really good at interpreting this pain, to the point where you can experience pain without any input from the periphery at all. So, it is actually a risk factor for developing chronic pain.

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

Dr Caryn is involved with a non-pharmaceutical pain management technique called neuromodulation.

Basically, neuromodulation can be chemical or it can be electrical which is the one that's most popular at the moment. But using any form of energy, that can be ultrasound or electric, to basically alter or repair the way in which nerves carry signals to the spinal cord and brain.

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

Neuromodulation is the process of preventing the pain signal from being sent from the nerve to the brain.

So we're using electrical impulses, with a device to modulate the way that nerve carries a signal, such as pain, to the brain. So, we are able to interrupt that pain signal without damaging the nerve entirely and we're able to do this without any form of invasive surgery which is groundbreaking for patients with chronic pain.

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

Neuromodulation is becoming a first-line treatment for a range of chronic pain issues such as headache disorders, Arthritis, and cervical, spine, and mechanical back pain.

Neuromodulation is a good alternative for patients who have surgery or anesthetic risk factors.

Most of these neuromodulation procedures can be performed under sedation only which is a huge plus.

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

We definitely know that it is completely safe. It's affordable, it's reliable, and it's very easy to use. A patient gets training orientation... there are no drug interactions... no limit on the number of times or frequency they can use the device...

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




