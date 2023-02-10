The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday
- The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup starts at 7pm on Friday
- SA women's T20 team is currently ranked 5th in the world
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted by South Africa, kicks off today. The opening game will be played by South Africa, who is ranked 5th in the world, against Sri Lanka who is currently ranked 8th in the world.
Friday's match is one of twelve to be taking place at Newlands Cricket Ground.
Gqeberha and Paarl will play host to the other scheduled fixtures. Experts believe SA should take a win from tonight's opening match.
It's the opening game of the world cup. It's South Africa. We expect them to put their best foot forward. I think there isn't a better game to start the world cup against a side ranked 8th in the world.Keanan Hemmonsbey, Sports Journalist
The women's team faces New Zealand next which is the 4th ranked team in the world. Thereafter, it will be the number one ranked side in the world, Australia.
At home, we've got possibly our strongest team ever at the moment. I don't think we can be written off. We've reached the semi-finals of the last world cup in Australia in 2020. We were knocked out by them in the semi-finals. I think it's time for vengeance.Keanan Hemmonsbey, Sports Journalist
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/ProteasWomenCSA/status/1621191688780750848/photo/1
