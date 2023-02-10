Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to appoint a new electricity minister.

He made the announcement at the 2023 State of the Nation Address.

There is skepticism from amny South Africans about the position.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SONA 2023 - GCIS

There have been many talking points coming out of Thursday night's State of the Nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

From the EFF being booted out of the sitting, to the plans laid out by Ramaphosa in his bid to fix the country's energy crisis.

One of those plans includes the appointment of a new minister of electricity.

India has a similar position in its cabinet, called the Minister of Power, whose role is to oversee electricity production and infrastructure development, including generation, transmission, and delivery, as well as maintenance projects.

In Ramaphosa's announcement, he said the minister of electricity would sit within the Presidency, and assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

The minister's duties would include working with the Eskom board and management on ending load-shedding and ensuring that the energy action plan is implemented without delay.

This last-minute idea of getting a minister of electricity in, was because business complained that you can't locate mining and energy in one person, and because Gwede Mantashe, the incumbent has been slow at many key areas. Ferial Haffajee, Journalist - Daily Maverick

How is that job divvied up so it makes sense and they don't just end up fighting with each other and slowing down the progress which we actually have to see soon. Ferial Haffajee, Journalist - Daily Maverick

The other way that the President may get around it is just stripping electricity from Gwede Mantashe, and saying mining is big enough and important enough to have its own minister. Ferial Haffajee, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Listen to the audio for more.