Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town
On Sunday, you can catch the De Waal Park concert with music from Jesse Clegg, Prime Circle and Lee Cole just to name a few. Tickets are R99 and can be purchased on Quicket.
In Kalk Bay, The Brass Bell will be hosting West Coast Wolves, who will be debuting their new single. Tickets can be bought on Quicket for R120.
The Somerset West Drama Factor, will be hosting an afternoon of love songs on Sunday at 2pm by James Marais and Monique Cassells. The duo is set to be singing beautiful love songs by legendary artists from the 50s all the way to the 90s. Tickets can be purchased on the Drama Factory website.
Aanklas will be in Stellenbosch on Saturday evening. They've got a Nomadic Orchestra and Kontras as well. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Muratie Sunset Sessions will be continuing on Saturday evening for those looking for a more tone-down evening. The Hugo Veldsman Duo will be playing Blues and some Rock. Tickets can be bought on the Muratie website or at the door.
For more on this, scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nd3000/nd30001805/nd3000180500977/102000438-portrait-of-happy-crowd-enjoying-at-music-festival.jpg
